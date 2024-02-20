Senior Network Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

Role: Senior Network Engineer

Location: Centurion – role will be hybrid after the first 6 months

Our client is a leading ICT company who are dedicated to providing innovative ICT solutions to their clients. They are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Network Engineer with a strong background in network security to join their dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record in implementing and maintaining complex network infrastructures while also contributing to strategic network architecture decisions. You must be a SA citizen to apply for this role.

Qualifications / Certifications required:

CCNP or HCIP or JNCIP: Routing and switching

Security – NSE 4 and up (not essential to have cert but must be able to work at NSE 4 level)

5+ years senior network engineering experience required: implementations and support:

Plan and execute the deployment of network equipment including routers, switchers, firewalls load balancers (load balancers ideal)

Routing and Switching: Advanced skills in configuring (from scratch) and managing routers and switches from major vendors (Cisco, Juniper, etc.). Ability to optimize routing tables, implement QoS policies, and ensure efficient traffic routing

Troubleshoot escalated issues

Solid knowledge of Network protocols and Technologies such as TCP/IP, BGP, OSPF, EIGRP, MPLS, DNS, DHCP, and SNMP

Good knowledge and understanding of dynamic routing protocols especially BGP

Familiarity with IPv6 and the ability to transition from IPv4 to IPv6 (IPv6 is next generation)

Internet Protocol (IP) address standard

Expertise in VPN technologies including IPsec, SSL/TLS, and GRE

Network design/ architecture would be a plus but not essential

Network Security experience required:

Network Security: Proficiency in network security principles and best practices.

Proven experience in configuring (from scratch) and deploying Firewalls such as FortiGate or other firewalls such as Sophos or Sonic wall (or others).

Experience with intrusion detection/prevention systems (IDS/IPS), and access control lists is essential

Maintenance and support including troubleshooting escalated issues

