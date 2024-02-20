Senior Network Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

Role: Senior Network Engineer
Location: Centurion – role will be hybrid after the first 6 months
Our client is a leading ICT company who are dedicated to providing innovative ICT solutions to their clients. They are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Network Engineer with a strong background in network security to join their dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record in implementing and maintaining complex network infrastructures while also contributing to strategic network architecture decisions. You must be a SA citizen to apply for this role.
Qualifications / Certifications required:
- CCNP or HCIP or JNCIP: Routing and switching
- Security – NSE 4 and up (not essential to have cert but must be able to work at NSE 4 level)
5+ years senior network engineering experience required: implementations and support:
- Plan and execute the deployment of network equipment including routers, switchers, firewalls load balancers (load balancers ideal)
- Routing and Switching: Advanced skills in configuring (from scratch) and managing routers and switches from major vendors (Cisco, Juniper, etc.). Ability to optimize routing tables, implement QoS policies, and ensure efficient traffic routing
- Troubleshoot escalated issues
- Solid knowledge of Network protocols and Technologies such as TCP/IP, BGP, OSPF, EIGRP, MPLS, DNS, DHCP, and SNMP
- Good knowledge and understanding of dynamic routing protocols especially BGP
- Familiarity with IPv6 and the ability to transition from IPv4 to IPv6 (IPv6 is next generation)
- Internet Protocol (IP) address standard
- Expertise in VPN technologies including IPsec, SSL/TLS, and GRE
- Network design/ architecture would be a plus but not essential
Network Security experience required:
- Network Security: Proficiency in network security principles and best practices.
- Proven experience in configuring (from scratch) and deploying Firewalls such as FortiGate or other firewalls such as Sophos or Sonic wall (or others).
- Experience with intrusion detection/prevention systems (IDS/IPS), and access control lists is essential
- Maintenance and support including troubleshooting escalated issues
Desired Skills:
- Senior Network Engineer
- ICT
- CCNP
- HCIP
- JNCIP
- NSE