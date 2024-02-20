Senior PHP Developer

Feb 20, 2024

A award winning end-to-end tech innovation design agency is seeking a Senior Back-end PHP Developer to join their firm on a fully remote basis. If you meet the below requirements, kindly apply for the position.

Qualifications & Requirements:

  • Matric (Grade 12) or equivalent
  • Relevant Tertiary education (advantageous)
  • Experience drafting requirements and specifications, leading a team of support developers and understand architecture and infrastructure
  • PHP, HTML, CSS/SASS/LESS, JavaScript/TypeScript (10+ years)
  • Laravel, React (Next.js), WordPress, Tailwind CSS (5+ years)
  • MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB (3+ years)
  • Workflow experience: Git/Gitflow, Node, Docker, PHPUnit/Jest
  • Methodologies: RESTful APIs, MVC, D.R.Y, Agile

Desired Skills:

  • PHP
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Laravel
  • Javascript
  • Typescript
  • WordPress
  • Tailwind CSS
  • React(next.js)
  • MySQL
  • PostgreSQL
  • MongoDB
  • Git/Gitflow
  • Node
  • Docker
  • PHPUnit/Jest
  • RESTful APIs
  • MVC
  • D.R.Y
  • Agile

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position