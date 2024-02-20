Senior PHP Developer

A award winning end-to-end tech innovation design agency is seeking a Senior Back-end PHP Developer to join their firm on a fully remote basis. If you meet the below requirements, kindly apply for the position.
Qualifications & Requirements:
- Matric (Grade 12) or equivalent
- Relevant Tertiary education (advantageous)
- Experience drafting requirements and specifications, leading a team of support developers and understand architecture and infrastructure
- PHP, HTML, CSS/SASS/LESS, JavaScript/TypeScript (10+ years)
- Laravel, React (Next.js), WordPress, Tailwind CSS (5+ years)
- MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB (3+ years)
- Workflow experience: Git/Gitflow, Node, Docker, PHPUnit/Jest
- Methodologies: RESTful APIs, MVC, D.R.Y, Agile
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- HTML
- CSS
- Laravel
- Javascript
- Typescript
- WordPress
- Tailwind CSS
- React(next.js)
- MySQL
- PostgreSQL
- MongoDB
- Git/Gitflow
- Node
- Docker
- PHPUnit/Jest
- RESTful APIs
- MVC
- D.R.Y
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years