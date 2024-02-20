Senior PHP Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

A award winning end-to-end tech innovation design agency is seeking a Senior Back-end PHP Developer to join their firm on a fully remote basis. If you meet the below requirements, kindly apply for the position.

Qualifications & Requirements:

Matric (Grade 12) or equivalent

Relevant Tertiary education (advantageous)

Experience drafting requirements and specifications, leading a team of support developers and understand architecture and infrastructure

PHP, HTML, CSS/SASS/LESS, JavaScript/TypeScript (10+ years)

Laravel, React (Next.js), WordPress, Tailwind CSS (5+ years)

MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB (3+ years)

Workflow experience: Git/Gitflow, Node, Docker, PHPUnit/Jest

Methodologies: RESTful APIs, MVC, D.R.Y, Agile

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

