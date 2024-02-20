Senior Project Manager

We are seeking a seasoned and results-driven Senior Project Manager to lead our project management team. As a Senior Project Manager, you will be responsible for overseeing the planning, execution, and delivery of strategic projects, ensuring they are completed on time, within budget, and to the highest quality standards.

Job Purpose:

The Senior Project Manager will play a vital role in agile project management, overseeing and coordinating the planning, execution, and successful implementation of complex multi-stream projects. Their duties encompass developing and supervising project plans, engaging stakeholders, managing budgets and resources, ensuring quality control, and driving successful delivery to attain business value.

What you’ll do:

Facilitate scoping sessions to gain a thorough clear understanding of the project scope and establish well-defined deliverables.

Develop comprehensive project plans, including defining goals, deliverables, timelines, and resource requirements.

Participate in the development of budgets by working closely with stakeholders and finance teams to determine the financial requirements.

Build open and trusting relationships with product owners, stakeholders, and executive product sponsors.

Build relationships with colleagues, peers, and team members by using appropriate interpersonal styles of openness, collaboration, trust, and

respect, which provides a sense of confidence live the values.

respect, which provides a sense of confidence live the values. Ensure traceability of clients’ needs through the development life cycle in accordance with standards.

Organize stakeholder analysis sessions through the facilitation of a project lift – off meeting. This meeting will focus on identifying project deliverables, allocating resources, establishing a communication plan, identifying constraints, dependencies, and interdependencies, confirming the executive sponsor, and defining success and quality assurance criteria.

Support implementation of business optimisation improvement through team engagement.

Foster collaboration, encourage participation, and offer guidance to ensure the successful execution of the IT strategy while adhering to the established architectural roadmaps.

Ensure the cultivation and refinement of leadership, interpersonal, and communication skills to ensure effective project leadership.

Utilize extensive project management experience to provide mentorship and guidance to the reporting delivery management team.

Your expertise:

10 years of experience in managing complex projects within an IT environment.

Demonstrated ability to collaborate with top-level executives and senior managers across various business sectors.

Exposure to strategic portfolio management is an advantage.

Qualifications Required:

Essential Qualification: Degree or Honours.

Preferred Qualification: Honours or Masters (General Degree).

Registrations: PMP, Prince, or any recognized Agile affiliation.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Sandton (Hybrid)

Why work for us?

At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology we are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation, a place where you will be able to connect and learn from your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

We encourage diversity and work culture, and Setting U up for Success! #SuuS

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

