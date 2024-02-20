Senior Scrum Master

Duties and Responsibilities:
- Managing and executing the project plan
- Lead the scrum team in using Agile methodology and scrum practices
- Helping the development team to achieve customer satisfaction
- Remove impediments and coach the scrum team on removing impediments
- Facilitate Scrum meetings
- Help the scrum and development teams to identify and fill in blanks in the Agile framework
- Resolve conflicts and issues that occur
- Help the scrum team achieve higher levels of scrum maturity
- Support the product managers and agree on deliverables and expectations
Qualifications and Experience:
- Relevant training and qualifications
- 5 to 10 years’ experience in project management in banking or finance industry
Other Details:
- Hybrid position
Desired Skills:
- Scrum Master