Senior Scrum Master – Gauteng Sandton

Feb 20, 2024

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Managing and executing the project plan
  • Lead the scrum team in using Agile methodology and scrum practices
  • Helping the development team to achieve customer satisfaction
  • Remove impediments and coach the scrum team on removing impediments
  • Facilitate Scrum meetings
  • Help the scrum and development teams to identify and fill in blanks in the Agile framework
  • Resolve conflicts and issues that occur
  • Help the scrum team achieve higher levels of scrum maturity
  • Support the product managers and agree on deliverables and expectations

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Relevant training and qualifications
  • 5 to 10 years’ experience in project management in banking or finance industry

Other Details:

  • Hybrid position

Desired Skills:

  • Scrum Master

