Senior Software Developer: Artificial Intelligence (AI) at CSIR – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Key responsibilities:

Desired Skills:

Ability to demonstrate Object-orientated software engineering skills

mathematics/statistics/computer science

ability to supervise/mentor/develop junior staff

investigative orientation

planning and organising

Building multimodal models

Natural language processing and understanding

Data platform engineering

Cloud-based platforms: AWS

IBM Cloud

Azure

Proficiency and experience building AI models with a deep learning framework such as TensorFlow

Keras or Theano

Ability to select hardware to run an ML model with the required latency

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The CSIR has a vacancy for Senior Software Developer: Artificial Intelligence in the Emerging Digital Technologies for fourth Industrial Revolution (EDT4IR) Research Centre within the Next Generation Enterprises and Institutions Cluster. The incumbent will be responsible to. This position is based in Pretoria.

