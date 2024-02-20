Senior Software Developer-Artificial Intelligence at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) – Gauteng Lynnwood

Key responsibilities:

– Develop innovative solutions in AI and remain well-versed in new technologies in the evolving AI space;

– design, develop and implement AI systems architecture and solutions

– Supervise/mentor junior staff in the area(s) of expertise;

– Generate and contribute towards science engineering and technology (SET) activity outputs e.g., reports, guidelines, system requirements, peer-reviewed publications, and technology and software packages;

– Understand and interpret client requirements by contributing to user requirement analysis and/or well-articulated proposals;

– Remain current in field of expertise with respect to new approaches in tools, methods or technologies;

– Participate in external task teams or committees in relevant domains;

Qualifications, skills and experience:

– A Bachelor’s degree in computer science/engineering, electrical/electronic engineering, information technology or related field with at least five years’ experience in Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning and software development in Artificial Intelligence Technologies;

– An Honours or Master’s degree will be advantageous;

– Experience in the following:o Applied machine-learning with regression, classification, etc. models for supervised learning;o Natural language processing and understanding, Large language models;o Building multimodal models;o Unstructured data;o Big-data unsupervised learning;o Data platform engineering;o Demonstrated experience in bringing theoretical machine-learning approaches illustrated in academia research papers to actual implementations, i.e. implemented and deployed into large-scale production system certain advanced ML and applied ML algorithms;

o Cloud-based platforms: AWS, IBM Cloud, Azure;

o Proficiency and experience building AI models with a deep learning framework such as TensorFlow, Keras or Theano;

o Ability to select hardware to run an ML model with the required latency;

Exposure to Project Management;

Understanding of transforming/implementing software/algorithms for use in real-life systems would be advantageous;

Knowledge of programming in modern object orientated languages, with Open-Source development tools and platforms;

Ability to demonstrate Object-orientated software engineering skills;

Strong quantitative skills (mathematics/statistics/computer science);

Demonstrated ability to supervise/mentor/develop junior staff;

Demonstrated skills in: analytical thinking, flexibility and adaptability, investigative orientation, planning and organising, problem solving, verbal and written communication, teamwork, selfmanagement (planning, prioritising and time management – includes the ability to work independently), systems level thinking, multi-disciplinary knowledge.

All international qualifications require an evaluation report / certificate issued by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).

Desired Skills:

Analytical thinker

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

