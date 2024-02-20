Site Developer

Feb 20, 2024

SCOUTING AND FILTERING

  • Scouting of possible sites

  • Evaluation of sites (Desktop and road)

  • Take site pictures

  • Process Scouting Info

  • Compile email for filter Feedback from Filter Email

VERIFICATION

  • Create an “In Process” Folder for site

  • Complete Site request page

  • Obtain and process additional site information

  • Activate graphic designer for Supo

LIAISE WITH LANDLORD

  • Relationship building and communication

  • Compile Basic Proposal

  • Arrange Meeting

  • Deliver proposal to Landlord

  • Allocate negotiation and proposals in File & MasterList

  • Send & Sign Agreement Second Filter Process Before Starting Application

  • Attend to and resolve all landlord queries

APPLICATION PROCESS

  • Liaise with relevant town council

  • Attend to and resolve any request by town councils

  • Drive application up until an outcome has been reached (Approved/Rejected)

  • Attend to Appeals (if necessary)

INSTALLATION PROCESS

  • Ownership of project (A-Z), making sure everything happens when it’s supposed to, in order to get the most effective turnaround time

  • Engage with Project Manager & Landlord on timelines

  • Site inspections (if necessary)

  • Engage with engineer (if necessary) Quotations for fabrication & turn-key (if necessary

Minimum Requirements:

  • Background in Town Planning & Telecommunication masts will be advantageous.

  • Relevant qualification preferable.

Desired Skills:

  • Attention to detail
  • Independent
  • communicator

