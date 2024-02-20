Site Developer

SCOUTING AND FILTERING
- Scouting of possible sites
- Evaluation of sites (Desktop and road)
- Take site pictures
- Process Scouting Info
- Compile email for filter Feedback from Filter Email
VERIFICATION
- Create an “In Process” Folder for site
- Complete Site request page
- Obtain and process additional site information
- Activate graphic designer for Supo
LIAISE WITH LANDLORD
- Relationship building and communication
- Compile Basic Proposal
- Arrange Meeting
- Deliver proposal to Landlord
- Allocate negotiation and proposals in File & MasterList
- Send & Sign Agreement Second Filter Process Before Starting Application
- Attend to and resolve all landlord queries
APPLICATION PROCESS
- Liaise with relevant town council
- Attend to and resolve any request by town councils
- Drive application up until an outcome has been reached (Approved/Rejected)
- Attend to Appeals (if necessary)
INSTALLATION PROCESS
- Ownership of project (A-Z), making sure everything happens when it’s supposed to, in order to get the most effective turnaround time
- Engage with Project Manager & Landlord on timelines
- Site inspections (if necessary)
- Engage with engineer (if necessary) Quotations for fabrication & turn-key (if necessary
Minimum Requirements:
- Background in Town Planning & Telecommunication masts will be advantageous.
- Relevant qualification preferable.
Desired Skills:
- Attention to detail
- Independent
- communicator