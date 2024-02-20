Software Developer

Purpose of the Role:
As a Software Developer, you will play a vital role in designing, developing, and maintaining high-quality software solutions. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand project requirements, implement code, perform testing, and contribute to the overall success of software development initiatives.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Designing and implementing software solutions based on project requirements.
  • Writing clean, efficient, and maintainable code using appropriate programming languages and frameworks.
  • Collaborating with product managers, designers, and other stakeholders to understand and clarify project requirements.
  • Participating in code reviews to ensure adherence to coding standards and best practices.
  • Debugging and resolving software defects and issues promptly.
  • Testing software to ensure proper functionality and performance.
  • Maintaining technical documentation for software development projects.
  • Keeping up-to-date with emerging technologies and industry trends to enhance software development processes.
  • Providing technical support and troubleshooting assistance to end-users when required.
  • Contributing to the continuous improvement of development processes and practices.

Qualifications & Experience:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent work experience).
  • Proven experience as a software developer, including full-cycle software development projects.

Key Competencies:

  • Strong knowledge and programming skills in C# .NET.
  • Proficiency in web development technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript frameworks (e.g., React, Angular, or [URL Removed]
  • Understanding of database systems and proficiency in SQL in general.
  • Experience with software development methodologies (e.g Agile,Scrum).
  • Familiarity with version control systems (e.g., Git, Team Foundation Services).
  • Understanding of software testing principles and practices.
  • Ability to analyse complex problems and propose effective solutions.
  • Strong attention to detail and commitment to delivering high-quality software.
  • Good communication and teamwork skills to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
  • Self-motivation and the ability to work independently as well as in a team environment.

Flexibility:

  • Additional functions and or duties may be required in addition to those listed in above.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .NET
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • JavaScript Frameworks
  • React
  • Angular
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year Retail
  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

