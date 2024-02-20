Software Developer
Purpose of the Role:
As a Software Developer, you will play a vital role in designing, developing, and maintaining high-quality software solutions. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand project requirements, implement code, perform testing, and contribute to the overall success of software development initiatives.
Key Responsibilities:
- Designing and implementing software solutions based on project requirements.
- Writing clean, efficient, and maintainable code using appropriate programming languages and frameworks.
- Collaborating with product managers, designers, and other stakeholders to understand and clarify project requirements.
- Participating in code reviews to ensure adherence to coding standards and best practices.
- Debugging and resolving software defects and issues promptly.
- Testing software to ensure proper functionality and performance.
- Maintaining technical documentation for software development projects.
- Keeping up-to-date with emerging technologies and industry trends to enhance software development processes.
- Providing technical support and troubleshooting assistance to end-users when required.
- Contributing to the continuous improvement of development processes and practices.
Qualifications & Experience:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent work experience).
- Proven experience as a software developer, including full-cycle software development projects.
Key Competencies:
- Strong knowledge and programming skills in C# .NET.
- Proficiency in web development technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript frameworks (e.g., React, Angular, or [URL Removed]
- Understanding of database systems and proficiency in SQL in general.
- Experience with software development methodologies (e.g Agile,Scrum).
- Familiarity with version control systems (e.g., Git, Team Foundation Services).
- Understanding of software testing principles and practices.
- Ability to analyse complex problems and propose effective solutions.
- Strong attention to detail and commitment to delivering high-quality software.
- Good communication and teamwork skills to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
- Self-motivation and the ability to work independently as well as in a team environment.
Flexibility:
- Additional functions and or duties may be required in addition to those listed in above.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .NET
- HTML
- CSS
- JavaScript Frameworks
- React
- Angular
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year Retail
- 2 to 5 years Software Development