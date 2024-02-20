Software Developer: Artificial Intelligence (AI) at CSIR – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Key responsibilities:

Develop innovative solutions in AI and remain well-versed in new technologies in the evolving AI space;

Supervise/mentor junior staff in the area(s) of expertise;

Generate and contribute towards science engineering and technology (SET) activity outputs e.g., reports, guidelines, system requirements, peer-reviewed publications, and technology and software packages;

Understand and interpret client requirements by contributing to user requirement analysis and/or well-articulated proposals;

Remain current in field of expertise with respect to new approaches in tools, methods or technologies;

Participate in external task teams or committees in relevant domains;

Qualifications, skills and experience:

A Bachelor’s degree in computer science/engineering, electrical/electronic engineering, information technology or related field with at least three years’ experience in Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (ML) and software development in Artificial Intelligence Technologies;

An Honours or Master’s degree will be advantageous;

Experience in the following:

Applied machine-learning with regression, classification, etc. models for supervised learning;

Big-data unsupervised learning;

Data platform engineering;

Building AI models with a deep learning framework such as TensorFlow, Keras or Theano;

Bringing theoretical machine-learning approaches illustrated in academic research papers to actual implementations, i.e. implemented and deployed into large-scale production systems, certain advanced ML and applied ML algorithms;

The following knowledge will be advantageous:

Cloud-based platforms: AWS, IBM Cloud, Azure;

Understanding of transforming/implementing software/algorithms for use in real-life systems;

Must be able to:

Select hardware to run an ML model with the required latency

Supervise/mentor/develop junior staff;

Must have knowledge and/or experience of object-oriented software engineering;

Demonstrated skills in: analytical thinking, flexibility and adaptability, investigative orientation, planning and organising, problem solving, verbal and written communication, teamwork, self-management (planning, prioritising and time management-including the ability to work independently), systems level thinking, multi-disciplinary knowledge.

Strong quantitative skills (mathematics/statistics/computer science);

All international qualifications require an evaluation report / certificate issued by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).

About The Employer:

The CSIR has a vacancy for Software Developer: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Emerging Digital Technologies for fourth Industrial Revolution (EDT4IR) Research Centre within the Next Generation Enterprises and Institutions Cluster. The incumbent will be responsible to design, develop and implement AI systems architecture and solutions. This position is based in Pretoria

