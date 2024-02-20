Software Developer-Artificial Intelligence at CSIR – Gauteng Lynnwood

Key responsibilities:

– Develop innovative solutions in AI and remain well-versed in new technologies in the evolving AI space;

– Supervise/mentor junior staff in the area(s) of expertise;

– Generate and contribute towards science engineering and technology (SET) activity outputs e.g., reports, guidelines, system requirements, peer-reviewed publications, and technology and software packages;

– Understand and interpret client requirements by contributing to user requirement analysis and/or well-articulated proposals;

– Remain current in field of expertise with respect to new approaches in tools, methods or technologies;

– Participate in external task teams or committees in relevant domains;

Qualifications, skills and experience:

– A Bachelor’s degree in computer science/engineering, electrical/electronic engineering, information technology or related field with at least three years’ experience in Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (ML) and software development in Artificial Intelligence Technologies;

– An Honours or Master’s degree will be advantageous;

– Experience in the following:

o Applied machine-learning with regression, classification, etc. models for supervised learning;

o Big-data unsupervised learning;

o Data platform engineering;

o Building AI models with a deep learning framework such as TensorFlow, Keras or Theano;

o Bringing theoretical machine-learning approaches illustrated in academia research papers to actual implementations, i.e. implemented and deployed into large-scale production system certain advanced ML and applied ML algorithms;

The following knowledge will be advantageous:

o Cloud-based platforms: AWS, IBM Cloud, Azure;

o Understanding of transforming/implementing software/algorithms for use in real-life systems;

Must be able to:

o Select hardware to run an ML model with the required latency;

o Supervise/mentor/develop junior staff;

Must have knowledge and/or experience of object-orientated software engineering;

Demonstrated skills in: analytical thinking, flexibility and adaptability, investigative orientation, planning and organising, problem solving, verbal and written communication, teamwork, selfmanagement (planning, prioritising and time management – includes the ability to work independently), systems level thinking, multi-disciplinary knowledge.

Strong quantitative skills (mathematics/statistics/computer science);

All international qualifications require an evaluation report / certificate issued by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).

Desired Skills:

Analytical thinker

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

