Software Engineer – JAVA – Gauteng Randburg

- Design and maintain technical system requirements based on business needs.
- Develop backend applications based on approved specifications and prototypes.
- Develop, test, debug and maintain application code.
- Develop, update and maintain technical documentation.
- Integrate existing as well as new applications onto Online, Mobile, Broad band Broadcast platforms.
- Participate in the entire application lifecycle, focusing on coding and debugging.
- Write clean code with tests to develop functional backend applications in line with industry best practices and principles.
- Integrate to application monitoring tool to be able troubleshoot and debug applications.
- Continuously review and improve application performance.
- Support and improve legacy applications.
- Collaborate with Front-end developers to integrate user-facing elements with server-side logic.
Below is a further breakdown of the Back-End Developer profile.
- Java Spring with development experience around REST services
- Document Databases
- Understanding around Design Considerations around High Availability Services with regards to:
- Scalability
- Reliability (usage of message queues preferably RabbitMQ)
- Security
- Caching
- Java
- Spring Boot
- ASP.Net MVC and C# (advantageous)
- AWS ECS and CDK
- MongoDB
- REST Services
- Docker (advantageous)
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming/configuration
- Critical Thinking
- Time Management