SUPPORT ENGINEER

Are you a master of all things tech and have a passion for solving complex problems, then we want you on our team!

We are seeking a proactive Support Engineer to join our team. This position is essential for the expansion of the CoE services and providing back-end support for remote clients; assisting if there is an influx in projects within the CCII and IIT environment.

What you’ll do

Incident and request Management (tight SLAs)

Build, maintain and improve client relationships

Demonstrate problem-solving and troubleshooting skills

Researching and apply new/enhanced technologies

Standby Duties

Promote teamwork and maintain a good team relationship

Communicate effectively

Follow technical processes and procedures

Complying with corporate, company, and regulatory policies and procedures

Assist with project

Conform to all SLA

Your expertise:

Grade 12

A+/N+ or Internship

ITIL Certification

2+ Years of Experience in an IT environment

IIT Experience/MES experience preferred

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Secunda, Onsite

Why work for us?

At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology we are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation, a place where you will be able to connect and learn from your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

We encourage diversity and work culture; and Setting U up for Success! #SuuS

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

