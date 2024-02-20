Support Engineer (AD and GPO)

ENVIRONMENT:

PROVIDE a high level of support for user and infrastructure environments ensuring careful and optimal call management and efficiencies as the next strong technical Support Engineer sought by a dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist. This will include correctly analysing & prioritising calls and requests, assisting with incident management & problem resolution to ensure minimal impact while maintaining service and quality levels according to company’ business standards, processes and procedures. The successful incumbent must be A+ or N+ or MSCE Certified with a minimum of 3+ years’ work experience delivering End User Computing Support Services in a customer environment including proficiency with AD and GPO (Creating Users and Managing AD), PC builds and endpoint installations. Applicants MUST HAVE a valid Driver’s License and reliable transport as travelling is a requirement.

DUTIES:

Provide End User Computing and Telepresence support.

Correctly analyse and prioritise calls and requests according to business impact and urgencies as well as financial impact.

Manage call escalations to 2nd Level and specialist support within the company as well as customer vendors.

Liaise between users, IT Outsource providers and internal IT processes.

Assist with incident management and problem resolution, ensuring minimal impact, and initiate escalation procedure as appropriate.

Identify and escalate persistent incidents.

Develop and maintain a professional working relationship with the clients and client end-users (VIP users) in support of the Service Delivery Manager.

Confirm call resolution with end user before resolving of the call on ITSM.

Maintain service and quality levels according to the company’ business standards, processes and procedures.

Create and update documentation related to all Standard Operating Procedures.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A+ or N+ / MCSE or tertiary IT Qualification.

Experience/Skills –

At least 3+ years’ experience delivering End User Computing Support Services in a customer environment.

AD and GPO Experience (Creating Users and Managing AD).

Proficient at PC builds and endpoint installations.

Must be able to work flexible hours as may be required. Must be available to provide after-hours Standby support.

Must have valid Driver’s License and reliable transport as travelling is a requirement.

Advantageous –

ITIL proficiency.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent Communication and Interpersonal skills.

Must be able to work independently.

Must be able to cope under pressure.

Must be punctual, disciplined and dedicated to effectively execute job requirements keeping in mind INTERNAL and EXTERNAL HR and IT policies in place.

Strong attention to detail.

Must be a team player with the ability to work in and with a virtual team.

Desired Skills:

Support

Engineer

AD

