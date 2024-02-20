SUPPORT ENGINEER – Mpumalanga Secunda

Are you a master of all things tech and have a passion for solving complex problems, then we want you on our team!
We are seeking a proactive Support Engineer to join our team. This position is essential for the expansion of the CoE services and providing back-end support for remote clients; assisting if there is an influx in projects within the CCII and IIT environment.
What you’ll do
- Incident and request Management (tight SLAs)
- Build, maintain and improve client relationships
- Demonstrate problem-solving and troubleshooting skills
- Researching and apply new/enhanced technologies
- Standby Duties
- Promote teamwork and maintain a good team relationship
- Communicate effectively
- Follow technical processes and procedures
- Complying with corporate, company, and regulatory policies and procedures
- Assist with project
- Conform to all SLA
Your expertise:
- Grade 12
- A+/N+ or Internship
- ITIL Certification
- 2+ Years of Experience in an IT environment
- IIT Experience/MES experience preferred
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Permanent Position
- Location: Secunda, Onsite
Why work for us?
At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology we are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?
Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?
By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation, a place where you will be able to connect and learn from your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?
We encourage diversity and work culture; and Setting U up for Success! #SuuS
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery