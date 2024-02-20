Systems Integrator / PLC Programmer

Our client is a leader in new, ground breaking chemical technology in the world market and offers a Systems Integrator / PLC Programmer an opportunity to become part of their team. Candidate must preferably be immediately available or at short notice.

Responsibilities:

Program PLC

Set up SCADA/HMI

Integrate control systems such as I/O cards with instruments

Set up communication networks with PLC and field instrument panels

Requirements:

Grade 12

Program Siemens S7 series PLCs

Knowledge on Beckhoff PLCs

Set up Win CC

Knowledge on TCP/IP, Profibus, ASi, Profinet and other communication protocols

Experience in VSDs, ET200’s, ASi.

Own transport (travel between sites / offices in Pretoria area)

Proficient in MS Office

Must be able to communicate effectively on both a technical and business level

NOTE – We ONLY accept online applications. We do not consider direct applications via Whatsapp or email.



The final remuneration package offered by the employer will be determined based on market standards, considering the candidate’s qualifications, skills, and level of experience. The employer retains the prerogative to provide a remuneration package that aligns with industry norms and the specific attributes of the selected candidate.

Desired Skills:

systems integrator

plc

scada

hmi

siemens s7

Learn more/Apply for this position