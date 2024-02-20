Workspace/ Fitout Project Manager at Ntice Search – Western Cape Cape Town

Feb 20, 2024

A leading company within the Interior Design and Construction sector has an opportunity available for a Workspace/ FitoutProject Manager, based in Cape Town.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Manage the fitouts of commercial spaces from start to finish
  • Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of commercial / workspace fitouts
  • Program and Budget Management
  • Develop a detailed project plan to monitor and track progress
  • Measure performance using appropriate project management tools and techniques
  • Manage the relationship with the client and relevant stakeholders
  • Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors
  • Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation
  • Meet with clients to take detailed ordering briefs and clarify specific requirements of each project
  • Use and continually develop leadership skills
  • Develop spreadsheets, diagrams and process maps to document needs

Requirements and Skills

  • Fitout / Shopfitting experience is essential – Please do not apply if you have not worked in the workspace/commercial sector previously
  • B. Sc in Construction Management or related field
  • Proficiency on MS Project

Salary:

  • R25 000 – R50 000 CTC – Experience and seniority level specific

Desired Skills:

  • Workspace
  • Fitout
  • Project

