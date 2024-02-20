Workspace/ Fitout Project Manager at Ntice Search – Western Cape Cape Town

A leading company within the Interior Design and Construction sector has an opportunity available for a Workspace/ FitoutProject Manager, based in Cape Town.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Manage the fitouts of commercial spaces from start to finish

Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of commercial / workspace fitouts

Program and Budget Management

Develop a detailed project plan to monitor and track progress

Measure performance using appropriate project management tools and techniques

Manage the relationship with the client and relevant stakeholders

Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors

Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation

Meet with clients to take detailed ordering briefs and clarify specific requirements of each project

Use and continually develop leadership skills

Develop spreadsheets, diagrams and process maps to document needs

Requirements and Skills

Fitout / Shopfitting experience is essential – Please do not apply if you have not worked in the workspace/commercial sector previously

B. Sc in Construction Management or related field

Proficiency on MS Project

Salary:

R25 000 – R50 000 CTC – Experience and seniority level specific

Desired Skills:

Workspace

Fitout

Project

Learn more/Apply for this position