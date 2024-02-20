Workspace/ Fitout Project Manager at Ntice Search – Western Cape Cape Town

A leading company within the Interior Design and Construction sector has an opportunity available for a Workspace/ FitoutProject Manager, based in Cape Town.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Manage the fitouts of commercial spaces from start to finish
- Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of commercial / workspace fitouts
- Program and Budget Management
- Develop a detailed project plan to monitor and track progress
- Measure performance using appropriate project management tools and techniques
- Manage the relationship with the client and relevant stakeholders
- Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors
- Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation
- Meet with clients to take detailed ordering briefs and clarify specific requirements of each project
- Use and continually develop leadership skills
- Develop spreadsheets, diagrams and process maps to document needs
Requirements and Skills
- Fitout / Shopfitting experience is essential – Please do not apply if you have not worked in the workspace/commercial sector previously
- B. Sc in Construction Management or related field
- Proficiency on MS Project
Salary:
- R25 000 – R50 000 CTC – Experience and seniority level specific
Desired Skills:
- Workspace
- Fitout
- Project