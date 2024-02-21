Business Analyst

Our client focuses on enhancing BA skills in the Finance Sector, seeks to grow their Team.

This team seeks a Business Analyst with extensive experience in the ATM -DCC to assist with project documentation to embark on a 6 to 12 month contract.

Duties and responsibilities will include:

Design and map out General Ledger

To design and map out processes.

Transaction flows, revenue, and billing between segments.

Desired Skills:

Process Modelling

Business analysis

Business Process Mapping

Process Mapping

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

