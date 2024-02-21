Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Feb 21, 2024

Our client focuses on enhancing BA skills in the Finance Sector, seeks to grow their Team.

This team seeks a Business Analyst with extensive experience in the ATM -DCC to assist with project documentation to embark on a 6 to 12 month contract.

Duties and responsibilities will include:

  • Design and map out General Ledger
  • To design and map out processes.
  • Transaction flows, revenue, and billing between segments.

If you are interested in growing a relationship with a company focused on BA projects, this may be your chance to showcase your skills.

Desired Skills:

  • Process Modelling
  • Business analysis
  • Business Process Mapping
  • Process Mapping

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

