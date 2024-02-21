Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client focuses on enhancing BA skills in the Finance Sector, seeks to grow their Team.
This team seeks a Business Analyst with extensive experience in the ATM -DCC to assist with project documentation to embark on a 6 to 12 month contract.
Duties and responsibilities will include:
- Design and map out General Ledger
- To design and map out processes.
- Transaction flows, revenue, and billing between segments.
If you are interested in growing a relationship with a company focused on BA projects, this may be your chance to showcase your skills.
Apply Now for more information!
Desired Skills:
- Process Modelling
- Business analysis
- Business Process Mapping
- Process Mapping
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma