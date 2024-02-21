Our client in the Insurance / Financial Services industry is currently looking to employ a Business Process Analyst based in Bryanston (Johannesburg).
Candidates must be suitably qualified, as per the list below, must be highly analytical, ambitious, and excited to work as part of a high-functioning team.
Requirements:
- BCom (Hons), or CA (SA), or CIMA, or BSc (Computer / Data Science / AI / Mathematics / Statistics).
- 3 to 5 years Leadership Experience.
- Process design, engineering, and implementation (preferable).
- System design and implementation (preferable).
- Reporting and Data Analysis Experience (preferable).
- Strong Excel / PowerBI skills (preferable).
- The ability to manage multiple requests whilst being deadline orientated.
Profile:
- Must illustrate their resilience by providing specific examples from their life / career.
- Must want to work in a highly operational environment – getting their hands dirty daily.
- Highly ambitious but wants to work as part of a team.
- High conscientious.
- Exceptionally analytical.
- Strong leadership skills.
Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:
- The primary mandate would be to provide assistance to the COO’s in the following ways.
- Data modelling and review.
- Operational reporting and performance evaluation.
- Systems and process review: Audit and document findings, Proposals on how to optimise and embed permanent value, Implement findings and change management framework.
- Perform ad-hoc requests across various operational areas.
The individual will be exposed to the various functions within the business:
Marketing:
- Lead acquisition and analysis.
- Data review and digital performance management.
- Risk cohort segmentation and allocation of resources.
Sales:
- Productivity analysis.
- Resource utilisation and optimisation.
- Data base segmentation and evaluation.
Collections & Retentions:
- Evaluation of lost clients.
- Review of systems and processes to identify and evaluate core retentions issues.
- Review risk management framework to effectively shape the portfolio.
Claims:
- Data and correlation modelling for investigation process.
- Optimisation of processes impacting turn-around-time and efficient completion of tasks.
- Cost allocation and review.
- Correspondence review to clients whilst ensuring alignment to the agreed processes.
- Audit of the vehicle assessment and repair process: Key relationship audits, Gap analysis and proposals on to how effectively eliminate lost opportunities.
IT, Data Science & System Development:
- Exposure to resource management and allocation to priority projects.
Finance:
- Cost centre management.
- Budget allocation and monitoring of spend.
Client Service:
- Improvement on client engagement.
- Communication framework review with automated correspondence and driving the self-service portals.
- Interdepartmental alignment to enable efficient and professional service to our clients.
- Exposure to the external regulatory requirements and compliance thereof.
