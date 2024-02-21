Business Process Analyst – Remote Remote

Feb 21, 2024

Our client in the Insurance / Financial Services industry is currently looking to employ a Business Process Analyst based in Bryanston (Johannesburg).

Candidates must be suitably qualified, as per the list below, must be highly analytical, ambitious, and excited to work as part of a high-functioning team.
Requirements:

  • BCom (Hons), or CA (SA), or CIMA, or BSc (Computer / Data Science / AI / Mathematics / Statistics).
  • 3 to 5 years Leadership Experience.
  • Process design, engineering, and implementation (preferable).
  • System design and implementation (preferable).
  • Reporting and Data Analysis Experience (preferable).
  • Strong Excel / PowerBI skills (preferable).
  • The ability to manage multiple requests whilst being deadline orientated.

Profile:

  • Must illustrate their resilience by providing specific examples from their life / career.
  • Must want to work in a highly operational environment – getting their hands dirty daily.
  • Highly ambitious but wants to work as part of a team.
  • High conscientious.
  • Exceptionally analytical.
  • Strong leadership skills.

Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:

  • The primary mandate would be to provide assistance to the COO’s in the following ways.
  • Data modelling and review.
  • Operational reporting and performance evaluation.
  • Systems and process review: Audit and document findings, Proposals on how to optimise and embed permanent value, Implement findings and change management framework.
  • Perform ad-hoc requests across various operational areas.


The individual will be exposed to the various functions within the business:

Marketing:

  • Lead acquisition and analysis.
  • Data review and digital performance management.
  • Risk cohort segmentation and allocation of resources.


Sales:

  • Productivity analysis.
  • Resource utilisation and optimisation.
  • Data base segmentation and evaluation.


Collections & Retentions:

  • Evaluation of lost clients.
  • Review of systems and processes to identify and evaluate core retentions issues.
  • Review risk management framework to effectively shape the portfolio.


Claims:

  • Data and correlation modelling for investigation process.
  • Optimisation of processes impacting turn-around-time and efficient completion of tasks.
  • Cost allocation and review.
  • Correspondence review to clients whilst ensuring alignment to the agreed processes.
  • Audit of the vehicle assessment and repair process: Key relationship audits, Gap analysis and proposals on to how effectively eliminate lost opportunities.


IT, Data Science & System Development:

  • Exposure to resource management and allocation to priority projects.


Finance:

  • Cost centre management.
  • Budget allocation and monitoring of spend.


Client Service:

  • Improvement on client engagement.
  • Communication framework review with automated correspondence and driving the self-service portals.
  • Interdepartmental alignment to enable efficient and professional service to our clients.
  • Exposure to the external regulatory requirements and compliance thereof.

