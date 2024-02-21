Business Process Analyst – Remote Remote

Our client in the Insurance / Financial Services industry is currently looking to employ a Business Process Analyst based in Bryanston (Johannesburg).



Candidates must be suitably qualified, as per the list below, must be highly analytical, ambitious, and excited to work as part of a high-functioning team.

Requirements:

BCom (Hons), or CA (SA), or CIMA, or BSc (Computer / Data Science / AI / Mathematics / Statistics).

3 to 5 years Leadership Experience.

Process design, engineering, and implementation (preferable).

System design and implementation (preferable).

Reporting and Data Analysis Experience (preferable).

Strong Excel / PowerBI skills (preferable).

The ability to manage multiple requests whilst being deadline orientated.

Profile:

Must illustrate their resilience by providing specific examples from their life / career.

Must want to work in a highly operational environment – getting their hands dirty daily.

Highly ambitious but wants to work as part of a team.

High conscientious.

Exceptionally analytical.

Strong leadership skills.

Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:

The primary mandate would be to provide assistance to the COO’s in the following ways.

Data modelling and review.

Operational reporting and performance evaluation.

Systems and process review: Audit and document findings, Proposals on how to optimise and embed permanent value, Implement findings and change management framework.

Perform ad-hoc requests across various operational areas.



The individual will be exposed to the various functions within the business:



Marketing:

Lead acquisition and analysis.

Data review and digital performance management.

Risk cohort segmentation and allocation of resources.



Sales:

Productivity analysis.

Resource utilisation and optimisation.

Data base segmentation and evaluation.



Collections & Retentions:

Evaluation of lost clients.

Review of systems and processes to identify and evaluate core retentions issues.

Review risk management framework to effectively shape the portfolio.



Claims:

Data and correlation modelling for investigation process.

Optimisation of processes impacting turn-around-time and efficient completion of tasks.

Cost allocation and review.

Correspondence review to clients whilst ensuring alignment to the agreed processes.

Audit of the vehicle assessment and repair process: Key relationship audits, Gap analysis and proposals on to how effectively eliminate lost opportunities.



IT, Data Science & System Development:

Exposure to resource management and allocation to priority projects.



Finance:

Cost centre management.

Budget allocation and monitoring of spend.



Client Service:

Improvement on client engagement.

Communication framework review with automated correspondence and driving the self-service portals.

Interdepartmental alignment to enable efficient and professional service to our clients.

Exposure to the external regulatory requirements and compliance thereof.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying you may assume that your application was unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Business Process Engineer

Process design

System design

PowerBI

Analyst

CA(SA)

CIMA

Learn more/Apply for this position