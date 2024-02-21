Control System Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Main Purpose:
This position is responsible for the design, development and testing of any given control system according to client specific requirements
Minimum Qualifications and Requirements:
- Eng Electrical and Electronics / B.Tech, Technical Diploma or NQF Equivalent in Electrical, Electronic or Mechatronic Engineering At least 5 year operational and design experience (inclusive of relevant design program exposure).
- 5-10 years of relevant industrial automation experience.
- Practical experience in Control System Design, Development, FAT Testing and Commissioning.
- An intermediate to advanced understanding of PLC programming and the methodology thereof with practical experience in at least two of the following industry automation platforms: Siemens, Schneider, Allan Bradley, Omron, Beckhoff, advanced Mitsubishi skills required
- An intermediate to advanced understanding of SCADA development and the methodology thereof with practical experience in at least two of the following industry supervisory platforms: Wonderware, Siemens, Schneider, Allan Bradley, Adroit.
- An intermediate to advanced understanding of relational databases and report generation and the methodology thereof with practical experience in Microsoft SQL and Microsoft
- Reporting Services.
- Experience in Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), Building Management Systems (BMS) and Environmental Management Systems (EMS) will be advantageous.
- Exposure to the FMCG, Food and Beverage and Milling industries will be advantageous
- Attention to detail
- Analytical Thinking
- Interpersonal, team and relationship building skills
- Ability to lead, guide, mentor
- Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines
- Ability to take initiative and make decisions under pressure
- Ability to adapt to changing business and client environments/requirements
- Ability to demonstrate high ethical standards
Tasks
- To design a cost-effective solution for projects in order to meet the customer needs.
- To prepare a functional and detailed design of the approved solution for the client to ensure the effective development thereof.
- To design system architecture for software implementations.
- To design and implement industrial communication networks for software implementations (ethernet, fibre, Profinet, Profibus etc.)
- To design, develop, test, and implement PLC programs according to client specifications and ensure the optimal functioning thereof.
- To design, develop, test, and implement SCADA and/or HMI applications according to client specifications and ensure the optimal functioning thereof.
- To develop simulation applications for testing and training purposes.
- Test the solution to ensure that the designed solution is totally functional.
- To provide post project system support as and when required.
- To provide support to clients for Callouts and Service Level Agreements (SLA).
- To provide training and assistance to the client, to ensure that the client is able to use the system within the design constraints.
Desired Skills:
- PLC Programming
- Industrial control systems
- SCADA
- PLC
- Networking
- MES
- BMS
- EMS
- Wonderware
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
An empowered engineering, integration and manufacturing company providing solutions in the fields of electrical, instrumentation, control systems and decision support systems.