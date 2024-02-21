Control System Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Main Purpose:

This position is responsible for the design, development and testing of any given control system according to client specific requirements

Minimum Qualifications and Requirements:

Eng Electrical and Electronics / B.Tech, Technical Diploma or NQF Equivalent in Electrical, Electronic or Mechatronic Engineering At least 5 year operational and design experience (inclusive of relevant design program exposure).

5-10 years of relevant industrial automation experience.

Practical experience in Control System Design, Development, FAT Testing and Commissioning.

An intermediate to advanced understanding of PLC programming and the methodology thereof with practical experience in at least two of the following industry automation platforms: Siemens, Schneider, Allan Bradley, Omron, Beckhoff, advanced Mitsubishi skills required

An intermediate to advanced understanding of SCADA development and the methodology thereof with practical experience in at least two of the following industry supervisory platforms: Wonderware, Siemens, Schneider, Allan Bradley, Adroit.

An intermediate to advanced understanding of relational databases and report generation and the methodology thereof with practical experience in Microsoft SQL and Microsoft

Reporting Services.

Experience in Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), Building Management Systems (BMS) and Environmental Management Systems (EMS) will be advantageous.

Exposure to the FMCG, Food and Beverage and Milling industries will be advantageous

Attention to detail

Analytical Thinking

Interpersonal, team and relationship building skills

Ability to lead, guide, mentor

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Ability to take initiative and make decisions under pressure

Ability to adapt to changing business and client environments/requirements

Ability to demonstrate high ethical standards

Tasks

To design a cost-effective solution for projects in order to meet the customer needs.

To prepare a functional and detailed design of the approved solution for the client to ensure the effective development thereof.

To design system architecture for software implementations.

To design and implement industrial communication networks for software implementations (ethernet, fibre, Profinet, Profibus etc.)

To design, develop, test, and implement PLC programs according to client specifications and ensure the optimal functioning thereof.

To design, develop, test, and implement SCADA and/or HMI applications according to client specifications and ensure the optimal functioning thereof.

To develop simulation applications for testing and training purposes.

Test the solution to ensure that the designed solution is totally functional.

To provide post project system support as and when required.

To provide support to clients for Callouts and Service Level Agreements (SLA).

To provide training and assistance to the client, to ensure that the client is able to use the system within the design constraints.

Desired Skills:

PLC Programming

Industrial control systems

SCADA

PLC

Networking

MES

BMS

EMS

Wonderware

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

An empowered engineering, integration and manufacturing company providing solutions in the fields of electrical, instrumentation, control systems and decision support systems.

