Control System Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Feb 21, 2024

Main Purpose:
This position is responsible for the design, development and testing of any given control system according to client specific requirements

Minimum Qualifications and Requirements:

  • Eng Electrical and Electronics / B.Tech, Technical Diploma or NQF Equivalent in Electrical, Electronic or Mechatronic Engineering At least 5 year operational and design experience (inclusive of relevant design program exposure).
  • 5-10 years of relevant industrial automation experience.
  • Practical experience in Control System Design, Development, FAT Testing and Commissioning.
  • An intermediate to advanced understanding of PLC programming and the methodology thereof with practical experience in at least two of the following industry automation platforms: Siemens, Schneider, Allan Bradley, Omron, Beckhoff, advanced Mitsubishi skills required
  • An intermediate to advanced understanding of SCADA development and the methodology thereof with practical experience in at least two of the following industry supervisory platforms: Wonderware, Siemens, Schneider, Allan Bradley, Adroit.
  • An intermediate to advanced understanding of relational databases and report generation and the methodology thereof with practical experience in Microsoft SQL and Microsoft
  • Reporting Services.
  • Experience in Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), Building Management Systems (BMS) and Environmental Management Systems (EMS) will be advantageous.
  • Exposure to the FMCG, Food and Beverage and Milling industries will be advantageous
  • Attention to detail
  • Analytical Thinking
  • Interpersonal, team and relationship building skills
  • Ability to lead, guide, mentor
  • Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines
  • Ability to take initiative and make decisions under pressure
  • Ability to adapt to changing business and client environments/requirements
  • Ability to demonstrate high ethical standards

Tasks

  • To design a cost-effective solution for projects in order to meet the customer needs.
  • To prepare a functional and detailed design of the approved solution for the client to ensure the effective development thereof.
  • To design system architecture for software implementations.
  • To design and implement industrial communication networks for software implementations (ethernet, fibre, Profinet, Profibus etc.)
  • To design, develop, test, and implement PLC programs according to client specifications and ensure the optimal functioning thereof.
  • To design, develop, test, and implement SCADA and/or HMI applications according to client specifications and ensure the optimal functioning thereof.
  • To develop simulation applications for testing and training purposes.
  • Test the solution to ensure that the designed solution is totally functional.
  • To provide post project system support as and when required.
  • To provide support to clients for Callouts and Service Level Agreements (SLA).
  • To provide training and assistance to the client, to ensure that the client is able to use the system within the design constraints.

Desired Skills:

  • PLC Programming
  • Industrial control systems
  • SCADA
  • PLC
  • Networking
  • MES
  • BMS
  • EMS
  • Wonderware

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

An empowered engineering, integration and manufacturing company providing solutions in the fields of electrical, instrumentation, control systems and decision support systems.

Learn more/Apply for this position