DUR002043 DATA ANALYST – DURBAN
An opportunity has become available for a Data Analyst.
Purpose of the job:
To provide comprehensive data analysis and actionable insights on Sales & Media Metrics.
Required Qualifications
- Minimum of 3 years experience in data analysis with a retail/brand environment
- Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent with a focus on data analytics or related field
- Proficiency in BI Tools such as Tableau, Python and Insights is advantageous
Technical Competencies and responsibilities
- Conduct in-depth data analysis and generate insightful reports on Sales & Media Metrics.
- Collaborate with brand teams to provide planning insights for planogram preparation and store selection.
- Identify potential challenges and opportunities related to upcoming brand bookings.
- Develop and maintain dynamic dashboards to visualize and track existing demand and innovation pipelines within connected stores.
- Ensure data accuracy and integrity through rigorous extraction, transformation, and loading processes.
- Support sales teams with data-driven insights to optimize performance and drive growth.
Behavioural Competencies:
- Analytical thinking and attention detail
- Translate data findings into actionable recommendations and present them effectively to stake holders.
- Working knowledge of Health & Safety.
- Financial acumen and a full understanding of cost and allowable.
- Communicate/ Collaborate with other Site Agent.
- Ethical behaviour
Please note that only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered. Should you not hear back from us within the next 2 weeks, please consider your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- data
- data analyst
- analyst