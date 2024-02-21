Data Analyst I – III

Feb 21, 2024

Our client, a huge player in the Multimedia & Entertainment sector, is on the hunt for a Specialist Insights and Analytics consultant, i.e. a Data Analyst.

If you are in the Johannesburg area and are a master with all things data and analytics, read on!!!

Essential Qualifications:

  • Covid-19 Vaccination
  • A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or Equivalent Qualification
  • Competency Certifications in Databricks, Azure, Data Analysis, and other technologies highly advantageous

Experience Required:

  • 6-10 years of experience gathering requirements and analysing data
  • Experience working with data visualization tools such as Tableau, Power BI, or QlikView
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Ability to work independently and manage multiple projects simultaneously
  • Experience working with cross-functional teams
  • Proficiency in SQL, Python and other programming languages commonly used in data analysis.
  • Advanced Excel and PowerPoint skills
  • Proficient in creating story lines and insights from analytical outputs.

Desired Skills:

  • power bi
  • tableau
  • sql
  • python
  • excel

