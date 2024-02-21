Data Analyst I – III

Our client, a huge player in the Multimedia & Entertainment sector, is on the hunt for a Specialist Insights and Analytics consultant, i.e. a Data Analyst.

If you are in the Johannesburg area and are a master with all things data and analytics, read on!!!

Essential Qualifications:

Covid-19 Vaccination

A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or Equivalent Qualification

Competency Certifications in Databricks, Azure, Data Analysis, and other technologies highly advantageous

Experience Required:

6-10 years of experience gathering requirements and analysing data

Experience working with data visualization tools such as Tableau, Power BI, or QlikView

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Ability to work independently and manage multiple projects simultaneously

Experience working with cross-functional teams

Proficiency in SQL, Python and other programming languages commonly used in data analysis.

Advanced Excel and PowerPoint skills

Proficient in creating story lines and insights from analytical outputs.

Desired Skills:

power bi

tableau

sql

python

excel

