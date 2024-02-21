Data Analyst I – III

Our client, a huge player in the Multimedia & Entertainment sector, is on the hunt for a Specialist Insights and Analytics consultant, i.e. a Data Analyst.
If you are in the Johannesburg area and are a master with all things data and analytics, read on!!!
Essential Qualifications:
- Covid-19 Vaccination
- A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or Equivalent Qualification
- Competency Certifications in Databricks, Azure, Data Analysis, and other technologies highly advantageous
Experience Required:
- 6-10 years of experience gathering requirements and analysing data
- Experience working with data visualization tools such as Tableau, Power BI, or QlikView
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to work independently and manage multiple projects simultaneously
- Experience working with cross-functional teams
- Proficiency in SQL, Python and other programming languages commonly used in data analysis.
- Advanced Excel and PowerPoint skills
- Proficient in creating story lines and insights from analytical outputs.
Desired Skills:
- power bi
- tableau
- sql
- python
- excel