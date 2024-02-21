Data Management Consultant – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client has worked in over 18 countries and aims to break into other emerging markets.

This team seeks a Data Management Consultant with experience in the financial sector to assist with project documentation to embark on a 6-to-12-month contract.

Knowledge and experience:

Data management skills.

Data standards preferable

Data Governance

Data Lineage, Data Methods, Data Controls.

An audit background preferable.

If you are interested in growing a relationship with a company focused on BA projects, this may be your chance to showcase your skills.

