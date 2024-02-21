Data Management Consultant

Feb 21, 2024

Our client has worked in over 18 countries and aims to break into other emerging markets.

This team seeks a Data Management Consultant with experience in the financial sector to assist with project documentation to embark on a 6-to-12-month contract.

Knowledge and experience:

  • Data management skills.
  • Data standards preferable
  • Data Governance
  • Data Lineage, Data Methods, Data Controls.
  • An audit background preferable.

If you are interested in growing a relationship with a company focused on BA projects, this may be your chance to showcase your skills.

Desired Skills:

  • Data Lineage
  • data governance

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

