Database Admnistrator/Engineer at Kgabolize Recruitment Consultancy – Gauteng Centurion

Our client-based in Centurion is looking to hire a Database Administrator/Engineer at the Head Office. An idea candidate must have capacity to work individually, be initiative and have sense of order.

Key performance areas:

Develop and implement data governance policies and procedures to ensure data privacy, security and compliance with relevant regulations.

Design, develop and maintain the company’s databases.

Data management systems and data warehouse

Maintain perform and test database backup and recovery strategies and procedures.

Design, evaluate and recommend best practises for database models and architecture.

Requirements:

Matric

National Diploma in Information Technology/Computer Science

5 years’ experience in working with various databases such as Oracle/SQL server/MYSQL

Experience in design and administration of logical and relational databases in drive technological environment.

Troubleshooting and analysis protocol

Recognition of Prior Leaning (RPL)

Knowledge and experience on the job may be considered during selection.

Desired Skills:

Sense of order

Planning Skills

Prioritisinf skills

Excellent Communication skills

Time management skills

Execellent Analytical skills

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Recruitment

5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

