Finance Reporting Analyst

A listed company is looking for a Finance Reporting Analyst to join their dynamic and skilled team in Cape Town.

Job Description:

The candidate is going to support and carry out the financial reporting activities.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Reviewing and compiling annual financial statements,

Consolidations, and

Statutory compliance.

Minimum Requirements:

Registered Chartered Accountant (SA).

Fresh out of articles.

Strong IFRS knowledge.

Disclaimer

Desired Skills:

reporting

finance

chartered accountant

