Full-stack Developer (Software Developer)

Collaborate within a team of developers to deliver high quality and efficient solutions;

Developing new software applications based on software requirement specifications

and coding standards.

Refactoring and enhancing existing software.

Providing production support in troubleshooting, issue resolution and root cause

analysis to resolve any defects that may arise.

Analyse and provide solutions to complex tasks and projects, providing accurate and timely

work break-down estimates for project tasks.

o Support the team to ensure all strategic projects, including key milestones and deliverables, are completed on time and within scope. o Provide accurate and timely work break-down estimates for project tasks. o Analyse and provide solutions to complex tasks and projects, providing design documentation, as required for projects. o Provide technical support and assume overall accountability for the successful implementation of assigned projects. Assist in reviewing peer-code for quality assurance purposes; participating in code reviews and internal testing to ensure the work delivered by the team is of high-quality standard.

Assist in ensuring that technical solutions are properly architected and specified.

Ensure adequate unit testing is implemented and performed.

Work alongside Testers to test, debug and improve faulty application code, identifying

bottlenecks and bugs, and devising solutions to these issues.

Desired Skills:

Experience as a Full-stack Developer with at least five (5) years software development

3+ years C# .Net Framework

C# .Net Core

Angular (at least version 5).

Bootstrap (at least version 4).

3+ years hands on experience with JavaScript

Ajax

JSON

CSS and HTML

JavaScript and JQuery

Entity Framework / Dapper (one or the other)

Web services and APIs REST and SOAP(WCF)

Windows Services

Experience with MySQL

MSSQL or NoSQL databases

Have a basic knowledge of web architecture

including Azure

Mathematics at higher grade (minimum Matric level).

Learn more/Apply for this position