Integration Developer

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualification:
- An Appropriate IT Qualification (Diploma/Degree)
- Sc. or National Diploma in Computer Science (recommended).
- Industry recognised software development certifications.
Experience:
- 2- 3 years’ work experience as a software developer.
- 2 – 3 years of experience as an Integrations Software Developer in [URL Removed] C# Domain
- Minimum 2 years of experience developing in an object-oriented environment.
- Minimum 2 years of experience in SQL database design and query writing
Desired Skills:
- –
- .Net Framework (including .NET Core) – C# Development Language – C++. –
- Message Broker
- MSMQ
- IBM MQ
- Service Bus
- Complex Event Processing
- WCF Services
- Windows Services
- command-line applications. –
- Experience in Azure development experience
- Azure Services/resources (Event Hub
- Logic App
- Stream Analytics)
- Microservices
- Docker
- Kubernetes and Python are an advantage. –
- using DDD and OOP. –
- agile development methodologies and DevOps environment
- MS TFS) –
- Development experience in capital markets with product knowledge of equities
- forex
- fixed income
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
We are looking for an individual who will develop and support software that is specific to the needs of the organization and to help the business achieve its strategic objectives.