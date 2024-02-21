Integration Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Feb 21, 2024

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualification:

  • An Appropriate IT Qualification (Diploma/Degree)
  • Sc. or National Diploma in Computer Science (recommended).
  • Industry recognised software development certifications.

Experience:

  • 2- 3 years’ work experience as a software developer.
  • 2 – 3 years of experience as an Integrations Software Developer in [URL Removed] C# Domain
  • Minimum 2 years of experience developing in an object-oriented environment.
  • Minimum 2 years of experience in SQL database design and query writing

Desired Skills:

  • .Net Framework (including .NET Core) – C# Development Language – C++. –
  • Message Broker
  • MSMQ
  • IBM MQ
  • Service Bus
  • Complex Event Processing
  • WCF Services
  • Windows Services
  • command-line applications. –
  • Experience in Azure development experience
  • Azure Services/resources (Event Hub
  • Logic App
  • Stream Analytics)
  • Microservices
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes and Python are an advantage. –
  • using DDD and OOP. –
  • agile development methodologies and DevOps environment
  • MS TFS) –
  • Development experience in capital markets with product knowledge of equities
  • forex
  • fixed income

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

We are looking for an individual who will develop and support software that is specific to the needs of the organization and to help the business achieve its strategic objectives.

Learn more/Apply for this position