Integration Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualification:

An Appropriate IT Qualification (Diploma/Degree)

Sc. or National Diploma in Computer Science (recommended).

Industry recognised software development certifications.

Experience:

2- 3 years’ work experience as a software developer.

2 – 3 years of experience as an Integrations Software Developer in [URL Removed] C# Domain

Minimum 2 years of experience developing in an object-oriented environment.

Minimum 2 years of experience in SQL database design and query writing

Desired Skills:

–

.Net Framework (including .NET Core) – C# Development Language – C++. –

Message Broker

MSMQ

IBM MQ

Service Bus

Complex Event Processing

WCF Services

Windows Services

command-line applications. –

Experience in Azure development experience

Azure Services/resources (Event Hub

Logic App

Stream Analytics)

Microservices

Docker

Kubernetes and Python are an advantage. –

using DDD and OOP. –

agile development methodologies and DevOps environment

MS TFS) –

Development experience in capital markets with product knowledge of equities

forex

fixed income

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

We are looking for an individual who will develop and support software that is specific to the needs of the organization and to help the business achieve its strategic objectives.

Learn more/Apply for this position