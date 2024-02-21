Intermediate Software Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Design, development, testing and debugging of software according to the functional

requirements.

Use technologies like: JavaScript, C#, ASP.NET MVC and MSSQL to develop software.

Follow all standards and methodologies.

Work closely with other developers and a variety of end users to ensure technical

compatibility and user satisfaction.

Interact and communicate effectively with all levels of staff, senior management and

customers.

Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to software applications.

Maintaining of the systems once it is up and running.

Keep abreast of technical and industry developments.

Logging of hours.

Desired Skills:

At least 2 years+ experience doing .Net C# development

A good understanding of ASP.Net MVC

A good understanding of T-SQL

MS SQL

(ORACLE would be beneficial)

A solid experience with JavaScript Frameworks and Libraries (Angular beneficial)

A good understanding of ORM technologies (EF beneficial)

Restful service experience beneficial

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position