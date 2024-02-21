Intermediate Software Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Design, development, testing and debugging of software according to the functional
requirements.
Use technologies like: JavaScript, C#, ASP.NET MVC and MSSQL to develop software.
Follow all standards and methodologies.
Work closely with other developers and a variety of end users to ensure technical
compatibility and user satisfaction.
Interact and communicate effectively with all levels of staff, senior management and
customers.
Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to software applications.
Maintaining of the systems once it is up and running.
Keep abreast of technical and industry developments.
Logging of hours.
Desired Skills:
- At least 2 years+ experience doing .Net C# development
- A good understanding of ASP.Net MVC
- A good understanding of T-SQL
- MS SQL
- (ORACLE would be beneficial)
- A solid experience with JavaScript Frameworks and Libraries (Angular beneficial)
- A good understanding of ORM technologies (EF beneficial)
- Restful service experience beneficial
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma