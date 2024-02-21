IT Risk Specialist

NQF level 6 B Degree in Risk Management/Audit/or equivalent Advanced Diploma

CISA/CISSP/CISM/CGERT/PMP or any other IT Governance related qualification

2 years of managerial/leadership experience

4 years experience in a risk and audit environment

4 years of Financial Business environment

3 years of Technology Change experience

Good understanding of IT operations, change and processes

Extensive knowledge, understanding and application

Self-confidence and assertiveness/persuasiveness

Business organization and industry understanding

About The Employer:

We are a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Absa Group and offer a range of retail, business, wealth management, corporate and investment solutions to customers and clients across South Africa. Our ambition is to sustainably create shared value and play an integral role in our customers’ and clients’ life journey, empowering them to achieve more and recommending us to family, friends and business associates.

Absa Group Limited is listed on the JSE and is one of Africa’s largest diversified financial services groups with a presence in 15 countries across the African continent and offices in the United Kingdom and the United States.

The Group has banks in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania (Absa Bank Tanzania and National Bank of Commerce), Uganda and Zambia, as well as insurance operations in Botswana, Kenya, Mozambique, South Africa and Zambia. We also have representative offices in Namibia, Nigeria and the United States, securities entities in the United Kingdom and the United States, and a specialised IT office in the Czech Republic.

