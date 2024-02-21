Junior Developer

Design, development, testing and debugging of software according to the functional

requirements.

Use technologies like: JavaScript, C#, ASP.NET MVC and MSSQL to develop software.

Follow all standards and methodologies.

Work closely with other developers and a variety of end users to ensure technical

compatibility and user [URL Removed] and communicate effectively with all levels of staff, senior management and customers.

Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to software applications.

Maintaining of the systems once it is up and running.

Keep abreast of technical and industry developments

Desired Skills:

C#

ASP.NET MVC and MSSQL

Strong analytical skills.

Attention to detail

Experience working effectively as part of a team

Ability to work under own initiative and under pressure

Javascript

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

