Junior Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Design, development, testing and debugging of software according to the functional
requirements.
Use technologies like: JavaScript, C#, ASP.NET MVC and MSSQL to develop software.
Follow all standards and methodologies.
Work closely with other developers and a variety of end users to ensure technical
compatibility and user [URL Removed] and communicate effectively with all levels of staff, senior management and customers.
Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to software applications.
Maintaining of the systems once it is up and running.
Keep abreast of technical and industry developments
Desired Skills:
- C#
- ASP.NET MVC and MSSQL
- Strong analytical skills.
- Attention to detail
- Experience working effectively as part of a team
- Ability to work under own initiative and under pressure
- Javascript
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma