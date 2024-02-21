Linux Systems Support Engineer (Centurion Hybrid) – Gauteng Centurion

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic provider of cutting-edge Wireless Technology Solutions in Centurion seeks your strong technical expertise to fill the critical role of a Linux Systems Support Engineer. You will support a fleet of Linux servers across the globe and assist customers in their day-to-day queries and updates on products. The ideal candidate should have solid knowledge of GMS Telecommunication technologies, understand TCP/IP protocols, possess Linux and Bash scripting skills, VMware, VirtualBox, setting up a basic web server should come naturally to you, and you should have the ability to participate on a technical level with customers and handle high-level technical support requests.

DUTIES:

Perform Linux server and system administration.

Monitor the web-based ticketing system for any pending tickets and job orders.

Perform operation support on applications towards customers while ensuring that open support issues are attended to within committed SLA timelines.

Participate in the rotational standby support function according to a roster.

Perform planned production activities for system updates and newly released project deployments.

Attend and participate in knowledge sharing sessions aimed at the Support team.

Create regular reports, manuals, and other documentation as and when required.

REQUIREMENTS:

Knowledge of GSM Telecommunication technologies.

Understanding of the TCP/IP protocols.

Linux and Bash scripting skills.

Experience of working with databases.

Use standard text parsing tools to analyse log files.

Ability to troubleshoot specific application issue from log information.

Use virtualisation for production and testing (e.g., VMware and VirtualBox).

Setting up a basic web server should come naturally.

Have a security conscious approach (i.e., don’t leave ports open, working with iptables, etc.).

Access systems remotely via SSH and SSH tunnels.

Ability to participate on a technical level with customers, handle high level technical support requests.

Technical writing skills.

ATTRIBUTES:

Interpersonal skills in communication.

Conflict Management.

A team player.

COMMENTS:

