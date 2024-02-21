Migration Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Feb 21, 2024

Objective of the role:

  • The purpose of the role is to work collaboratively within the Platform migration team and across other teams in the business to deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Key Responsibilities

  • Manage, facilitate, and drive the extraction criteria, data cleansing, object mapping, field, and value mapping for the ETL process.

  • Facilitate data issue resolution where there are load errors.

  • Drive solutions where platform differences exist.

  • Understanding of reference/master/transaction data.

  • Work across multiple functional projects to understand data usage and implications for migration.

  • Work with subject matter experts and project team to identify, define, collate, document, and communicate the data migration requirements.

  • Follow best practice, processes, and standards for effectively carrying out migration activities.

  • Perform source system data analysis to manage source to target data mapping.

  • Perform migration and testing of static and transaction data from one system to another.

  • Perform data migration audit, reconciliation, and exception reporting.

  • High-level analysis of business, system, functional, and non-functional requirements of changes required to existing systems and processes.

  • Critically evaluate information gathered from multiple sources, reconcile information conflicts, break down high-level information into their constituent details, abstract up from low-level information to a general understanding, and distinguish user requests from the underlying true business needs.

Qualifications

  • Relevant Commerce degree in Finance, Economics, Statistics, IT, Investment Management or Business Management or related fields.

  • Business Analysis certification/qualification.

  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Knowledge and Experience

  • Hands on experience working on a migration project, in an Investment Platform / LISP environment or similar.

  • Experience working data (Data analysis) andthe ETL process.

  • A deep understanding of investment and life products (to subject matter expert level)

  • An understanding of South African Investment Platforms and platform operations

  • An understanding of financial services regulation as it relates to investment platform providers.

  • Understanding or experience creating systems for Financial Advisers.

  • Experience working with third-party vendors.

  • Experience in building successful relationships and working collaboratively across departmental teams.

  • Experience working in a fast paced, proactive and delivery focused environment.

  • An agile and inquisitive mindset.

  • An understanding of Sonata is a distinct advantage.

  • An understanding of Compass is a distinct advantage.

  • An understanding of the INN8 web is a distinct advantage.

  • Data analysis experience

  • SQL at intermediate level to query and analyze data a plus.

  • Computer Literacy (MS Word, Excel, Outlook, Visio), with MS Excel at least at intermediate level.

  • JIRA and Confluence experience or related tools a plus

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming/configuration
  • Critical Thinking
  • Time Management

