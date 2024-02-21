Migration Business Analyst

Objective of the role:
- The purpose of the role is to work collaboratively within the Platform migration team and across other teams in the business to deliver exceptional customer experiences.
Key Responsibilities
- Manage, facilitate, and drive the extraction criteria, data cleansing, object mapping, field, and value mapping for the ETL process.
- Facilitate data issue resolution where there are load errors.
- Drive solutions where platform differences exist.
- Understanding of reference/master/transaction data.
- Work across multiple functional projects to understand data usage and implications for migration.
- Work with subject matter experts and project team to identify, define, collate, document, and communicate the data migration requirements.
- Follow best practice, processes, and standards for effectively carrying out migration activities.
- Perform source system data analysis to manage source to target data mapping.
- Perform migration and testing of static and transaction data from one system to another.
- Perform data migration audit, reconciliation, and exception reporting.
- High-level analysis of business, system, functional, and non-functional requirements of changes required to existing systems and processes.
- Critically evaluate information gathered from multiple sources, reconcile information conflicts, break down high-level information into their constituent details, abstract up from low-level information to a general understanding, and distinguish user requests from the underlying true business needs.
Qualifications
- Relevant Commerce degree in Finance, Economics, Statistics, IT, Investment Management or Business Management or related fields.
- Business Analysis certification/qualification.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
Knowledge and Experience
- Hands on experience working on a migration project, in an Investment Platform / LISP environment or similar.
- Experience working data (Data analysis) andthe ETL process.
- A deep understanding of investment and life products (to subject matter expert level)
- An understanding of South African Investment Platforms and platform operations
- An understanding of financial services regulation as it relates to investment platform providers.
- Understanding or experience creating systems for Financial Advisers.
- Experience working with third-party vendors.
- Experience in building successful relationships and working collaboratively across departmental teams.
- Experience working in a fast paced, proactive and delivery focused environment.
- An agile and inquisitive mindset.
- An understanding of Sonata is a distinct advantage.
- An understanding of Compass is a distinct advantage.
- An understanding of the INN8 web is a distinct advantage.
- Data analysis experience
- SQL at intermediate level to query and analyze data a plus.
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, Excel, Outlook, Visio), with MS Excel at least at intermediate level.
- JIRA and Confluence experience or related tools a plus
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming/configuration
- Critical Thinking
- Time Management