MSSA to hold online inter-school provincial championships

Mind Sports South Africa (MSSA) will hold the 13th Online Inter-school Provincial Championships on 3 March 2024.
An important feature of this championship is that it is open to any learner, whether or not the school is affiliated or not. However, approval from the school is required, from an educator or competent school official.
Learners who are being homeschooled may also participate, but such homeschool clubs must be affiliated to MSSA as a private club.
For team events, it is required that all members of the team are all from the same school.
Players, will be able to play from any venue/s approved by the school.
MSSA’s 13th Online Inter-school Provincial Championships, offers local players the opportunity to qualify for selection to the national squad and for the Protea Team that will attend international events should they meet the criteria. Such events may include events accredited by IESF, GEF, CAES, and ACDS.
The championship shall be held on 3 March 2024. Entries must be submitted before midnight on 2 March 2024.
Game titles to be played are:
|Period/genre
|Title
|Platform
|Age restriction
|Players
|FPS
|Counter-Strike 2
|PC
|18
|5 v 5
|Valorant
|PC/console
|16
|5 v 5
|Sport
|FIFA ’24
|Console
|12
|1 v 1
|eFootball
|Console
|12
|1 v 1
|Rocket League
|PC
|12
|1 v 1 and 3 v 3
|MOBA
|DotA 2
|PC
|12
|5 v 5
|Clash Royale
|Mobile
|12
|1 v 1
|League of Legends
|PC
|12
|5 v 5
|Clash of Clans
|Mobile
|12
|1 v1
|Mobile Legends Bang Bang
|Mobile
|12
|5 v 5
|Fighting
|Street Fighter V
|Console
|12
|1 v 1