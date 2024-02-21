Power Platform Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking a Microsoft Power Platform Developer to join our Automation team. The successful candidate will be responsible for developing, deploying, and maintaining Microsoft Power Platform-based automation solutions/ business applications that meet our clients’ needs. We typically deliver these solutions in highly capable, coordinated project teams.

What you’ll do:

Develop, test, deploy, and maintain Power Platform solutions (very strong focus on PowerApps, Power Automate, and SharePoint Online).

Cooperate with project team members such as solution architects and business analysts to ensure our output is aligned with customer requirements and of high quality.

Ensure that solutions are developed in line with best practices, company guidelines, customer requirements, and input from our technical superiors (architect, etc.)

Stay up-to-date with new technologies and trends in this fast-changing technology space.

Partake in our company’s technical competencies (Power Platform in this case) to ensure growth in your skills and our collective ability as a team.

Your expertise:

5+ years experience in the IT Industry.

2+ years of solid experience in Power Platform development (Apps and Automate), with a proven track record of developing and deploying solutions/ applications.

Solid understanding of process and automation concepts, best practices, and standards.

Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical solutions.

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Experience in Agile development methodologies and working in Agile teams.

General technical skills are required to form the base underneath our Power.

Platform automation activities – this may include a good command of data concepts (relational data management, Microsoft SharePoint Microsoft.

Office365, and SharePoint Online.

Qualifications Required:

Matric

Relevant IT Qualification (Preferably BIS Degree)

Ideal Certifications (not a must-have): Power Platform Microsoft Certified PL900



Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Contract Position

Location: Johannesburg (Hybrid)

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.? By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

