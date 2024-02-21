Project Manager IT

As Senior Project Manager, you will be responsible for planning, executing, and closing complex projects within the financial sector. Your role will involve collaborating with cross-functional teams, managing project budgets and ensuring that projects are delivered on time and within scope. You will play a crucial role in driving efficiency, compliance, and innovation in financial services project.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Leadership and team management

financial analysis

risk management

regulatory compliance

budget and resource allocation

quality assurance and testing

communication and reporting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

This role will start as a 6 month contract with extension. It is hybrid – thus 2 days on site will be required.

