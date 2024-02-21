Project Manager IT – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

As Senior Project Manager, you will be responsible for planning, executing, and closing complex projects within the financial sector. Your role will involve collaborating with cross-functional teams, managing project budgets and ensuring that projects are delivered on time and within scope. You will play a crucial role in driving efficiency, compliance, and innovation in financial services project.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Leadership and team management
- financial analysis
- risk management
- regulatory compliance
- budget and resource allocation
- quality assurance and testing
- communication and reporting
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
This role will start as a 6 month contract with extension. It is hybrid – thus 2 days on site will be required.