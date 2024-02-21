Project Manager IT – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

As Senior Project Manager, you will be responsible for planning, executing, and closing complex projects within the financial sector. Your role will involve collaborating with cross-functional teams, managing project budgets and ensuring that projects are delivered on time and within scope. You will play a crucial role in driving efficiency, compliance, and innovation in financial services project.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Leadership and team management

financial analysis

risk management

regulatory compliance

budget and resource allocation

quality assurance and testing

communication and reporting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

This role will start as a 6 month contract with extension. It is hybrid – thus 2 days on site will be required.

Learn more/Apply for this position