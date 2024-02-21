QA Tester – Western Cape Bellville

My client is currently looking for a QA Tester to join them on an independent contract basis based in either Cape Town or Johannesburg.
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Define and maintain test plans that fit into the Client’s test framework
- Defining end-to-end system integration test scenarios
- Documenting and executing certain test cases
- Understanding required test steps, test data, and expected results
- Building automation where appropriate and possible
Experience
- QA certification
- Agile QA experience (2+ years)
- Atlassian tools (Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket, Bamboo, etc.)
- Xray Jira plug-in or similar
- SQL
- Selenium Experience for front-end test automation
- Experience in qualification of enterprise applications
- UML Exposure.
- Splunk and Grafana experience
- AWS, especially AWS native services
- Setup of QA checkpoints within a continuous integration and delivery pipeline
- Java coding, Python scripting or Microsoft power automate
- Testing tools
- Regression testing
- Define primary / success flow, alternative flow, and exception / error flow (Needs to be able to look at a state-machine or sequence diagram and determine all possible routes)
- Creation of tests for functional and non-functional requirements together with business analysts
- Creation of test cases for sanity / smoke tests and negative tests, test for rules validation, performance, stress, usability (for when we have a user interface), and edge case testing
- Compiling test results, test reports and trends
- Root cause analysis and diagnosis
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- Agile QA
- Atlassian Tools
- Jira
- Confluence
- BitBucket
- Bamboo
- Xray Jira
- SQL
- Selenium
- UML
- AWS