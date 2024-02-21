QA Tester – Western Cape Bellville

My client is currently looking for a QA Tester to join them on an independent contract basis based in either Cape Town or Johannesburg.

Responsibilities

Define and maintain test plans that fit into the Client’s test framework

Defining end-to-end system integration test scenarios

Documenting and executing certain test cases

Understanding required test steps, test data, and expected results

Building automation where appropriate and possible

Experience

QA certification

Agile QA experience (2+ years)

Atlassian tools (Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket, Bamboo, etc.)

Xray Jira plug-in or similar

SQL

Selenium Experience for front-end test automation

Experience in qualification of enterprise applications

UML Exposure.

Splunk and Grafana experience

AWS, especially AWS native services

Setup of QA checkpoints within a continuous integration and delivery pipeline

Java coding, Python scripting or Microsoft power automate

Testing tools

Regression testing

Define primary / success flow, alternative flow, and exception / error flow (Needs to be able to look at a state-machine or sequence diagram and determine all possible routes)

Creation of tests for functional and non-functional requirements together with business analysts

Creation of test cases for sanity / smoke tests and negative tests, test for rules validation, performance, stress, usability (for when we have a user interface), and edge case testing

Compiling test results, test reports and trends

Root cause analysis and diagnosis

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

