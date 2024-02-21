Senior C# .NET Developer – Gauteng Sandton

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently seeking the expertise of a C# .Net Engineer in Gauteng that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

Responsibilites:

Works collaboratively within product teams to create and support rich, interactive applications that help businesses manage their finances and risk exposure.

Responsible for your area of specialisation, as well as for all aspects of product development from interacting with stakeholders and users, to design, development, and deployment, through to production monitoring and support.

This will be a greenfield project and we intend to use a combination of Angular Front End, .NET, and Azure to build out the credit workflow and integration with existing rating and limits functionality.

There will be opportunities to contribute to the Azure migration projects for the existing applications within the Risk Technology and wider Central Trading and Risk suite of applications.

Requirements:

Completed IT / BSc degree or other related fields

5 years experience as .Net Engineer / . Net Developer

Here are the main technologies required:

C# to write our backend code

TypeScript with Angular and React for building our frontends

Azure for our infrastructure in the cloud

EventGrid, EventHub and ServiceBus for sending messages

MS SQL Server and CosmosDB for storing our data

Terraform and Azure Bicep for our infrastructure as code

Desired Skills:

