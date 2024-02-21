Senior Developer: C# & .Net (Integration) – Gauteng Johannesburg

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualification:
- Degree in a numerate field such as Computer Science, Finance, Engineering or Mathematics.
- Industry recognised software development certifications.
Experience:
- Minimum 5 years of experience developing in an object-oriented environment.
- Minimum 5 years of experience in SQL database design and query writing.
- 5+ years’ work experience as a software developer.
- 5+ years of experience as an Integrations Software Developer in the .NET, C# Domain
- Experience in: Git ,CI/CD ,RESTful services / APIs ,Testing frameworks for APIs ,Test-Driven Development
Desired Skills:
- Integrations Software Developer in .Net Framework (including .NET Core
- designing solutions
- MS SQL and Data Virtualisation technologies
- REST APIs
- Message Broker
- MSMQ
- IBM MQ
- Service Bus
- Complex Event Processing
- WCF Services
- Windows Services
- command-line applications.
- Azure development experience
- Azure Services/resources (Event Hub
- Logic App
- Stream Analytics)
- Microservices
- Docker
- Kubernetes and Python are an advantage.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
We are looking for an individual who will develop and support software that is specific to the needs of the organization and help the business achieve its strategic
objectives.