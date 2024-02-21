Senior Developer: C# & .Net (Integration) – Gauteng Johannesburg

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualification:

Degree in a numerate field such as Computer Science, Finance, Engineering or Mathematics.

Industry recognised software development certifications.

Experience:

Minimum 5 years of experience developing in an object-oriented environment.

Minimum 5 years of experience in SQL database design and query writing.

5+ years’ work experience as a software developer.

5+ years of experience as an Integrations Software Developer in the .NET, C# Domain

Experience in: Git ,CI/CD ,RESTful services / APIs ,Testing frameworks for APIs ,Test-Driven Development

Desired Skills:

Integrations Software Developer in .Net Framework (including .NET Core

designing solutions

MS SQL and Data Virtualisation technologies

REST APIs

Message Broker

MSMQ

IBM MQ

Service Bus

Complex Event Processing

WCF Services

Windows Services

command-line applications.

Azure development experience

Azure Services/resources (Event Hub

Logic App

Stream Analytics)

Microservices

Docker

Kubernetes and Python are an advantage.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

We are looking for an individual who will develop and support software that is specific to the needs of the organization and help the business achieve its strategic

objectives.

