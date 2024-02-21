Senior Developer: C# & .Net (Integration)

Feb 21, 2024

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualification:

  • Degree in a numerate field such as Computer Science, Finance, Engineering or Mathematics.
  • Industry recognised software development certifications.

Experience:

  • Minimum 5 years of experience developing in an object-oriented environment.
  • Minimum 5 years of experience in SQL database design and query writing.
  • 5+ years’ work experience as a software developer.
  • 5+ years of experience as an Integrations Software Developer in the .NET, C# Domain
  • Experience in: Git ,CI/CD ,RESTful services / APIs ,Testing frameworks for APIs ,Test-Driven Development

Desired Skills:

  • Integrations Software Developer in .Net Framework (including .NET Core
  • designing solutions
  • MS SQL and Data Virtualisation technologies
  • REST APIs
  • Message Broker
  • MSMQ
  • IBM MQ
  • Service Bus
  • Complex Event Processing
  • WCF Services
  • Windows Services
  • command-line applications.
  • Azure development experience
  • Azure Services/resources (Event Hub
  • Logic App
  • Stream Analytics)
  • Microservices
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes and Python are an advantage.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

We are looking for an individual who will develop and support software that is specific to the needs of the organization and help the business achieve its strategic
objectives.

