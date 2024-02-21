Senior Java Developer

A fantastic hybrid role awaits with a leader in the Automotive industry for an Expert Java Developer. Work in a diverse team with the latest in technology and receive an international trip!

Requirements:

Relevant IT / Business Degree or equivalent experience

6+ years’ experience

Excellent conceptual skills

Strong knowledge in in software engineering with a focus on cloud architectures

Very strong knowledge in JAVA, LINUX, AWS technologies and relational databases

Strong knowledge in version control systems and branching models

Strong knowledge of [URL Removed] certificates and trust chains

Advantageous Skills:

Excellent knowledge in DB optimization

Strong knowledge in multithreaded concepts

Experience in API and performance testing

Typescript.

REST / (OData / Graph QL) (advantageous).

Understanding ESB Integration Skill (IIB, Tibco, Oracle fusion, MQS, Messaging concepts).

Working with Queues, Flows, Execution Groups.

Docker/AWS

Kubernetes/AWS

Git (version handling), Bitbucket, SVN.

IoC / Dependency Injection.

Jira, Confluence.

Micro Services.

JAVA/Spring Boot.

JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular, NodeJS).

HTML5, CSS3.

CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Development).

SQL (Oracle, Postgres).

Test Driven Development/Automated Testing (Jasmine/Karma/Selenium/Cucumber/Wire

Desired Skills:

java

aws

linux

