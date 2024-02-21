Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

A fantastic hybrid role awaits with a leader in the Automotive industry for an Expert Java Developer. Work in a diverse team with the latest in technology and receive an international trip!
Requirements:
- Relevant IT / Business Degree or equivalent experience
- 6+ years’ experience
- Excellent conceptual skills
- Strong knowledge in in software engineering with a focus on cloud architectures
- Very strong knowledge in JAVA, LINUX, AWS technologies and relational databases
- Strong knowledge in version control systems and branching models
- Strong knowledge of [URL Removed] certificates and trust chains
Advantageous Skills:
- Excellent knowledge in DB optimization
- Strong knowledge in multithreaded concepts
- Experience in API and performance testing
- Typescript.
- REST / (OData / Graph QL) (advantageous).
- Understanding ESB Integration Skill (IIB, Tibco, Oracle fusion, MQS, Messaging concepts).
- Working with Queues, Flows, Execution Groups.
- Docker/AWS
- Kubernetes/AWS
- Git (version handling), Bitbucket, SVN.
- IoC / Dependency Injection.
- Jira, Confluence.
- Micro Services.
- JAVA/Spring Boot.
- JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular, NodeJS).
- HTML5, CSS3.
- CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Development).
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres).
- Test Driven Development/Automated Testing (Jasmine/Karma/Selenium/Cucumber/Wire
