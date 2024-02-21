Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Feb 21, 2024

A fantastic hybrid role awaits with a leader in the Automotive industry for an Expert Java Developer. Work in a diverse team with the latest in technology and receive an international trip!

Requirements:

  • Relevant IT / Business Degree or equivalent experience
  • 6+ years’ experience
  • Excellent conceptual skills
  • Strong knowledge in in software engineering with a focus on cloud architectures
  • Very strong knowledge in JAVA, LINUX, AWS technologies and relational databases
  • Strong knowledge in version control systems and branching models
  • Strong knowledge of [URL Removed] certificates and trust chains

Advantageous Skills:

  • Excellent knowledge in DB optimization
  • Strong knowledge in multithreaded concepts
  • Experience in API and performance testing
  • Typescript.
  • REST / (OData / Graph QL) (advantageous).
  • Understanding ESB Integration Skill (IIB, Tibco, Oracle fusion, MQS, Messaging concepts).
  • Working with Queues, Flows, Execution Groups.
  • Docker/AWS
  • Kubernetes/AWS
  • Git (version handling), Bitbucket, SVN.
  • IoC / Dependency Injection.
  • Jira, Confluence.
  • Micro Services.
  • JAVA/Spring Boot.
  • JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular, NodeJS).
  • HTML5, CSS3.
  • CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Development).
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres).
  • Test Driven Development/Automated Testing (Jasmine/Karma/Selenium/Cucumber/Wire

