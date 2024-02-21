Senior Network Engineer (ARUBA) (JHB)

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR technical expertise as a Senior Network Engineer is sought by a dynamic ICT Specialist where you will be responsible for the provision of day-to-day network admin and support in a multiple network environment (LAN, WAN, wireless, satellite), including resolution of network user problems, network performance statistics, diagnostic information, and site surveys. You will also maintain & monitor network switches, routes, firewalls, etc., while authorizing and monitoring of access to specific parts of the network and performing administrative duties relating to network security management. You will need a relevant ARUBA Associate or ARUBA Professional Certifications with 3-5 years suitable work experience including managing of a multiple WAN link environment, Planning & Forecasting and you must have experience with ARUBA ClearPass and ARUBA Airwave.

DUTIES:

Ensure wireless standards are in accordance with company policy.

Design and maintain all the Network and Wireless solutions as per standards.

Manage all network hardware and equipment, including routers, switches, and other Network Devices.

Ensure reliable network connectivity on all networks.

Administer all equipment, hardware, and software upgrades.

Perform network design and capacity planning.

Conduct research on network products, services, protocols, and standards in support of network procurement and development efforts.

Interact and negotiate with vendors, outsourcers and contractors to secure network products and services.

Develop, implement, and maintain policies, procedures and associated training plans for network resource administration, appropriate use, and Disaster Recovery.

Monitor and test network performance and provide network performance statistics and reports.

Recommend, schedule, and perform network improvements, upgrades, and repairs.

Manage and/or provide guidance to the team.

Manage ISP and internet connections.

Perform regular IT audit to discover areas of weaknesses and fortify them.

Write and forward relevant reports to Management, when applicable.

Provide solutions to any complex IT related challenges in the organization.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Relevant ARUBA Associate or ARUBA Professional Certifications.

Experience/Skills –

3-5 years’ experience.

Management of multiple WAN link environment.

ARUBA ClearPass (Essential).

ARUBA Airwave (Essential).

MS Office Suite incl. Microsoft Visio.

Planning and Forecasting.

Applicants must have no criminal record.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Analytical thinking & decision making.

Business acumen.

Action orientation.

Drive for results.

Composure.

Customer focus.

Self-development.

Learning agility.

Willingness to travel.

Customer service ethic with a track record of good.

Continuous improvement.

Actively seeks feedback, able to withstand criticism and use constructive to improve.

